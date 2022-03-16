Letter: Thank You President Joseph R. Biden

The World is in a Crises now, but Thank God we have President Joseph R. Biden in Charge . He has assembled a Global Band of Brothers in Standing Up to the Evil Russian Dictator President Vladimir Putin . One can only imagine the Horror we would have now, if the Apologist Failed Former President Trump was in Charge. Always remember that disgraced Trump called Vladimir Putin a Best Friend and a Genius. Trump's Weakness is now on full display for all.
David Keating
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.