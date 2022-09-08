Letter: Thank you, Rusty Bowers

I want to acknowledge the courage and conviction of Rusty Bowers with deep respect. After reading about him in The Week Magazine, I realized I had just read about one of the few politicians in this country whose actions reflect their stated values even when up for reelection.
As an agnostic, pro-choice, independent who usually votes Democrat, I never thought I would be writing a letter praising an Arizona Republican politician.
What’s the big deal? He simply did the right thing: followed the law and upheld the Constitution. But I now realize what a big deal it was in the current political climate. He and his family were threatened by a “Trump train” of angry fanatics around Jan. 6 last year. Many attempts were made to coerce him “to overthrow the vote of the people of Arizona.” Had he been presented with any reasonable evidence of wide-spread election fraud, I believe his actions would have been commensurate with those facts. The truth mattered to him.
People are also reading…
Stella Miles
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.