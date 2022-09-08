 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thank you, Rusty Bowers

  • Comments

I want to acknowledge the courage and conviction of Rusty Bowers with deep respect. After reading about him in The Week Magazine, I realized I had just read about one of the few politicians in this country whose actions reflect their stated values even when up for reelection.

As an agnostic, pro-choice, independent who usually votes Democrat, I never thought I would be writing a letter praising an Arizona Republican politician.

What’s the big deal? He simply did the right thing: followed the law and upheld the Constitution. But I now realize what a big deal it was in the current political climate. He and his family were threatened by a “Trump train” of angry fanatics around Jan. 6 last year. Many attempts were made to coerce him “to overthrow the vote of the people of Arizona.” Had he been presented with any reasonable evidence of wide-spread election fraud, I believe his actions would have been commensurate with those facts. The truth mattered to him.

People are also reading…

Stella Miles

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News