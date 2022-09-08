Letter: Thank you, Rusty Bowers

I want to acknowledge the courage and conviction of Rusty Bowers with deep respect. After reading about him in The Week Magazine, I realized I had just read about one of the few politicians in this country whose actions reflect their stated values even when up for reelection.

What’s the big deal? He simply did the right thing: followed the law and upheld the Constitution. But I now realize what a big deal it was in the current political climate. He and his family were threatened by a “Trump train” of angry fanatics around Jan. 6 last year. Many attempts were made to coerce him “to overthrow the vote of the people of Arizona.” Had he been presented with any reasonable evidence of wide-spread election fraud, I believe his actions would have been commensurate with those facts. The truth mattered to him.