Letter: Thank you Senator Romney

I have followed politics closely for at least 63 of my 73 years. I didn't vote for Mitt Romney in the 2012 Presidential election, however, had he been elected I know he would have treated his responsibilities with honor, been a patriotic American, abided with the Constitution, wouldn't have been a be a serial liar, wouldn't have based his decisions exclusively on enriching himself, his family and his billionaire supporters and I wouldn't have doubted his sanity. In short, I would have respected him and his office, as I have every President, Democrat, and Republican, since Eisenhower. (Even with Nixon, who was a crook, I never doubted his patriotism.) I don't respect Trump nor what he has made of the office. I think it is sad that Senator Romney is the lone Republican Senator to put this country over their personal enrichment and political aspirations. Thank you, Senator Romney, and shame on the other 52 Republicans. Your lack of virtue will follow you through history.
Brian Crehan
Northwest side
