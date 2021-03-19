 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank You Senator Sinema
Letter: Thank You Senator Sinema

Democracy does not mean majority rules. A democracy protects the individual as well as the minority. Majority rule is tyranny, it is not democracy. We do not want a cruel or oppressive government. What we need is compromise. Why do you think we have two senators from each state, no mater the population of each state. To many citizens, democrat or republican want majority rule without compromise. BIG MISTAKE. Just look at Washington DC, a total mess, corrupt as it can get, and very stupid, no transparency. congress is nothing more than a mob.

Valentine Ferraris

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

