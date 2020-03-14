Letter: Thank you Senators McSally and Sinema
The re-authorization and funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund is a rare bit of good news for conservationists, especially the legions of outdoor enthusiasts who have benefited from LWCF investments in places like the Grand Canyon, Lake Mead, and Saguaro National Park. But there’s more. Not only will LWCF receive it’s authorized $900 million, but an additional $1.3 billion is set aside as a down payment on the $12 billion plus backlog of “deferred maintenance” projects in our national parks.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is supported by royalties on offshore oil and gas production, not you tax dollars.

This landmark achievement was made possible by strong bi-partisan support and the backing of the Trump administration. A big THANK YOU to Senators Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema for leading the way with early support of a re-authorized and fully funded Land and Water Conservation Fund.

William Thornton

Midtown

