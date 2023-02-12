Thank you, Sheriff Dannels, for representing Cochise County so well with your testimony to elected officials in Washington. I appreciate you sharing "the reality" of the border crisis. It affects all of Cochise County and must be addresssed. After being ashamed of two of County Supervisors who made us a laughingstock of the nation after the recent election, my admiration of Sheriff Dannels has grown and we can again be proud of a county official. He has done an excellent job in his position, and I am proud to call him our Sheriff.