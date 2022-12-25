Letter: Thank You Star For Coverage

I am writing to thank the AZ Daily Star for its coverage of two existential issues: the war in Ukraine and the Colorado river basin crisis. We cannot let the tragedy and horror in the Ukraine fade. We must stop Putin. If we don't, history has shown that tyrants like him will continue their conquests and genocides. Second, everyone living in the seven Colorado basin states has an interest in preserving, protecting and wisely using our limited water supply. The Star's coverage keeps both of these issues center stage to remind us that these are two critical issues for all of us. I also want to tip my hat to the Mine Tales articles by William Ascarza. Fascinating and educational. And a thank you to Tim Stellar. I don't always agree with him, but his articles are well written. The Arizona Daily Star serves valuable public interests.