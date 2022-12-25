 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Thank You Star For Coverage

  • Comments

I am writing to thank the AZ Daily Star for its coverage of two existential issues: the war in Ukraine and the Colorado river basin crisis. We cannot let the tragedy and horror in the Ukraine fade. We must stop Putin. If we don't, history has shown that tyrants like him will continue their conquests and genocides. Second, everyone living in the seven Colorado basin states has an interest in preserving, protecting and wisely using our limited water supply. The Star's coverage keeps both of these issues center stage to remind us that these are two critical issues for all of us. I also want to tip my hat to the Mine Tales articles by William Ascarza. Fascinating and educational. And a thank you to Tim Stellar. I don't always agree with him, but his articles are well written. The Arizona Daily Star serves valuable public interests.

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Illegal immigration

Letter: Illegal immigration

By October of 2022, the number of illegal border-crossers reached about 2.76 million which makes the total number today almost 6 million since…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News