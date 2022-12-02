 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you to Kirsten Engel

Now that the election is over, I wanted to thank Kirsten Engel for running for Congress this year in CD6. Kirsten’s vision was about moving forward and solving issues important to all Arizonans such as water management and conservation, immigration reform and women’s reproductive healthcare rights, to name a few.

She ran a good, positive and forward-looking campaign. While she came up only 5,000 votes short, this does highlight that every vote counts and that elections matter! Arizona needs more candidates like Kirsten in 2024. Regardless of the outcome this year, Kirsten contributes to our state as a professor and leader, for which we are grateful.

Sandy Caster

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

