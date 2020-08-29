Letter: Thank you to letter writers

This is to say thank you to Jose Salgado for writing to the Arizona Daily Star and expressing his thoughts regarding reporters for their having to say what color or race people are. No wonder racism continues in our society. Surely this type of reporting helps to perpetuate it. I too am getting tired of it. We’re Americans – whatever our color or race. Whatever our religion (or not), whatever our political choices. We are what we are and reporters and the newspaper don’t have to and shouldn’t be making distinctions.
Thank you too, to Luz Angela and Marta Lee for the same reaction I had to the Star for having diminished Harris’ historic moment. Not only was it smaller in size, it was not one of her standing on the speakers platform as she made her acceptance speech – which would have been far more appropriate.
Carol Rohr
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!