Letter: Thankful for Congressman Grijalva opposing annexation
View Comments

Letter: Thankful for Congressman Grijalva opposing annexation

I’m a Jew who lived in Israel in 1984. I’m so thankful to be represented by Raul Grijalva, who was one of the signers of an important Dear Colleagues letter today, June 30, calling upon Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to stop the government of Israel in its annexation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank on July 1.

Annexation is illegal according to international law. Congress needs to take decisive action to oppose this annexation, or it will be complicit in apartheid. I am sincerely hoping that other members of Congress will join Congressman Grijalva in doing the right thing. I care deeply about the future of Israel, and a just and lasting peace is only possible when all people have equal rights.

Deborah Mayaan

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many c…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News