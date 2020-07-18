Letter: Thankful for Congressman Grijalva opposing annexation

I’m a Jew who lived in Israel in 1984. I’m so thankful to be represented by Raul Grijalva, who was one of the signers of an important Dear Colleagues letter today, June 30, calling upon Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to stop the government of Israel in its annexation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank on July 1.
Annexation is illegal according to international law. Congress needs to take decisive action to oppose this annexation, or it will be complicit in apartheid. I am sincerely hoping that other members of Congress will join Congressman Grijalva in doing the right thing. I care deeply about the future of Israel, and a just and lasting peace is only possible when all people have equal rights.
Deborah Mayaan
Three Points
