Letter: Thankful this crop of Democrats not around after Pear Harbor

On December 7, 1941 the Japanese military attacked our naval fleet at Pearl Harbor sinking many ships and killing about 2400 Americans. Afterwards, Democrat President Roosevelt and Congress declared war on Japan. But I can just imagine if that were to happen today with the current crop of far leftist Democrats in Congress and running for President. They would likely be saying something like "We need to deescalate the situation and talk with Japan" or "What did America do to make the Japanese so angry at us" or "We don't need another world war." That is what Democrats are saying today about President Trump's decision to take out Iranian terrorist General Soleimani, who was responsible for wide spread destruction and killings of thousands of people throughout the MIddle East, including many Americans in Iraq. Trump acted within his existing military authority relative to terrorists like Soleimani operating in Iraq and responsible for attacking our U.S. Embassy. Thank goodness current leftist Democrats were not in power on December 7, 1941.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.