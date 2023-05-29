Thank you, Christi Driggs, for your response on Wednesday to the Monday 15 May “Trump Deranged Syndrome” posting. I too have reached my saturation point with Loyal’s almost incessant stream of malignant missives of MAGA misinformation. Whining about problems, misstating or making up “facts”, 100% partisan blame and zero solutions.
Nice to see you have done research to support the facts and have not relied on unsubstantiated conspiracy theory drivel from Fox, Newsmax or other right-wing nut sources.
Patrick Mulloy
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.