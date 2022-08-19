 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks Dems for 80,000 more IRS agents and auditors

I wanted to thank Democrats in Congress for passing the Inflation Reduction Act along a partisan vote that almost doubles the IRS' budget and will add about 80,000 new agents and auditors. They will have more employees that DHS, the FBI, etc. The legislation says the intent of hiring so many IRS agents and auditors is to target those earning over $400,000 and corporations, but they are not prohibited from auditing others like you and me. I believe that is exactly what will happen. Higher earners and corporations have attorneys and accountants representing them, and they are more difficult to audit and intimidate than average earners. I think small businesses filing as "C" corporations will be targeted too. Remember under Obama, the IRS, lead by Lois Lerner, targeted conservative groups, and her computer just happened to crash eliminating two years of emails that investigators had sought. Average working Republicans, Independents AND Democrats will not be immune from being audited now. Thanks to Democrats Schumer, Manchin, Kelly, and Sinema.

Alberto Torres

Northwest side

