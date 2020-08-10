Letter: Thanks NY AG for suing NRA and energizing gun owners

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is the only major organization in America with the goal of protecting the 2nd Amendment. It has over 5 million "voting" members. Since its inception over a 100 years ago, it has given tens of thousands of gun safety courses. Now comes the suit filed by the NY Attorney General Letitia James, a gun and Trump hater. It is intended to divert the NRA's attention and resources from the elections. Her office has pressured credit card companies and advertisers from doing business with them. Internal issues within the NRA should be dealt with by its voting members. But thanks to James for filing suit to eliminate the NRA, just three months before the elections. There has been record gun sales recently. Accompanying those guns in their box is usually an ad to join the NRA. Combine this with Biden's government mandated "buy back" of certain legally purchased firearms and it will energize owners to vote like never before. Donations will now pour into NRA coffers!
Janice Newman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
