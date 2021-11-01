 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks to Biden, Border Patrol had record apprehensions for FY21
September's Border Patrol encounters were released today,10/22, showing 192,000 apprehensions of undocumented immigrants at the border. The Biden administration releases border numbers late into the month and on Friday afternoons when many folks are not focused on the news. Thanks to Biden's pro migrant welcoming rhetoric during campaign and reversing of Trump's border policies, for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, October 1 2020 to September 30, 2021, Border Patrol apprehensions were the highest on record at 1,659,000 and the highest number of unaccompanied children at 144,800. These figures leave out over 300,000, who escaped Border Patrol detection. For FY 2020 under Trump, there were about 405,000 apprehensions, a stark decrease from FY 2019 due to Trump's Remain in Mexico policy, continued building of the border wall, and asylum agreements with Central American countries. Biden cancelled all that and we now have this crisis, that Customs and Border Protection Commissioner nominee TPD Chief Magnus refused to call it during his recent Congressional testimony.

Bradford Davis

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

