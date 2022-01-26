 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks to Democrats in the Senate, future Republicans have green light to end the filibuster
Letter: Thanks to Democrats in the Senate, future Republicans have green light to end the filibuster

This past week, Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brought up the nationwide federalization of voting bill and ending the Filibuster. Both failed by a 48/52 vote, with Democrats Manchin and Sinema voting against both. The outcome was known before the votes were cast. It was quite dumb of Schumer, who by the way defended the Filibuster when Democrats in the Senate were in the minority, because now a future Senate controlled by Republicans can site this occasion, end the Filibuster and ram through their own legislation. Thanks goes not only to Schumer and the Democrat Senators who voted for ending it, but to Joe Biden for supporting it. When Trump was President, much of his desired legislation was blocked by Democrats using the Filibuster, i.e., Police Reform. Trump wanted then Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnel to end the Filibuster for passing legislation, but McConnel refused. Now having Democrat precedent, a future Republican Senate Majority Leader should implement the Democrat's tactics for ending the Filibuster to pass legislation.

Letti Patel

North side

