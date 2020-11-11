Letter: Thanks to election officials and workers.

I would like to express my gratitude to all of the Secretaries of State, Attorneys General, County Recorders, poll workers and postal workers who have defended the integrity of the 2020 election and insured that all votes were counted. Our election system is still not perfect, but nothing is. These people have served their nation well.
Robert White
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!