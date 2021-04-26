Letter: Thanks to Maxine and Joe, Chauvin could appeal guilty verdict

While the jury in the Officer Chauvin trial was deliberating a verdict in the case, Democrat Representative Maxine Waters visited Minnesota and essentially called for violence if he was not convicted. Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy said of Waters, "she went to interfere in its judicial system, and her remarks can only be interpreted as an incitement to violence." The trial judge admonished Waters and brought up the possibility of the case being overturned on appeal because of her actions. While the jury was still deliberating, Biden commented that he was "praying that the verdict is the right verdict and that I think it's overwhelming, in my view." How dumb can these two be? Add to this the riots, the shooting of Daunte Wright during trial, and a $27 million civil settlement by Minneapolis to the Floyd family just before trial. The jury deliberated less than 24 hours and asked no questions of the judge. Was their guilty verdict influenced by outside events, maybe personal fear, creating an appeal issue?
Terrence Williams
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.