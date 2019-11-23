In 1944 President Roosevelt appointed a panel of distinguished educators to advise him on a bill to provide higher education for returning WWII veterans, when the war ended. What resulted was the G.I. Bill, which provided college degrees to the veterans, myself among them.
Then last month I took an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., along with over 20 fellow veterans from WWII, Korea and Vietnam. This consisted of tours of all the War Memorials and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, plus the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. And, of course, the fine camaraderie of fellow veterans.
We had to thank for all of this a wonderful group of young volunteers, many of them veterans themselves, and the great organization of the non-profit Honor Flight. These flights are free, but veterans can make a donation in kind.
I write this letter to show my appreciation for what I have received from my wonderful country over the last seventy years. Thank you, USA!
Gerry Lessells
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.