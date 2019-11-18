Between October 2018 and September 2019, there were 850,000 apprehensions by the Border Patrol at the border, an 11 year high. Most were from Central America, coming in the thousands in caravans, making it to the border and surrendering to Border Patrol agents. Many adults brought their young children and many children were unaccompanied, having been sent alone by their parents. Central American asylum claims overwhelmed the system with a majority being rejected by Immigration judges. Immigration Detention centers were overcrowded beyond their capacities. Democrats in Congress refused to acknowledge it was a border crisis and liberal Obama appointed federal judges ruled against Trump's enforcement policies. So President Trump put economic and foreign aid pressure on Mexico and Central America. Mexico relented and put thousands of troops on its southern border and agreed to keep asylum seekers in Mexico. Guatemala signed a Central American asylum restricting deal with Trump. Since this occurred over the summer, apprehensions of Central Americans have drastically dropped! ALL thanks to President Trump!
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.