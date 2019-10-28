As a Jewish woman and a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, I want to thank Congressman Raul Grijalva for becoming a co-sponsor of HR 2407, the Promoting Human Rights for Palestinian Children Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act.
On the West Bank, Israel maintains two systems of government: Jewish Israeli settlers live under Israeli civil law, and Palestinians live under military law. Palestinians, even children, are subject to the military justice system. They can be interrogated at length without a parent or lawyer present, and may be detained for months without trial or charges.
HR 2407 would assure that US moneys are not used for the military detention of Palestinian children, without cutting the $3,8 billion in military aid we give to Israel. I encourage Reps. Kirkpatrick and O'Halleran to co-sponsor the bill too.
Thanks again to Rep. Grijalva for his support of this bill.
Rachel Port
Catalina
