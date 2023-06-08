One doesn't have to be a Republican or Democrat to vote for a Bill that keeps the Country out of Default - you just have to be an American. The negative votes in the House was led by the far right which we knew would happen. The Senate was the surprise in that six times the number of Republicans than Democrats went against a Bill that kept the USA from being an International embarrassment and would have caused so much heartache for all of us. Here's hoping that the next time these politicians run for office, their constituents will remember that they put their own selfish concerns before that of their Country - Democrats - Republicans - Independents.