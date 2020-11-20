Letter: Thanksgiving 2020

Dear Editor,
In 1968, a turbulent election year like 2020, my mother set a Thanksgiving table for twenty-five people in the midst of an influenza epidemic. Within days, 23 of our 25 family and guests were very sick with the Hong Kong flu.
Today, public health officials are begging states to limit Thanksgiving to household only. What is your governor saying? Inexplicably, Utah’s governor is allowing families in Utah to invite anyone and everyone they want.
Note to editor: For this last sentence, please choose from any one of the three options given, or, if your newspaper is into political correctness or is a bit skittish, none of them.
Option 1.) Governor Herbert is driving the state under the influence.
Option 2.) Governor Herbert doesn’t have one descended testicle, let alone two.
Option 3.) Governor Herbert is Satan with a halo.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
