Letter: Thanksgiving Day
Consider this Thanksgiving Day proclamation Congress passed 241 years ago. Then consider how much America has forgotten God in just six generations.

“It be recommended to the states...a day of public and solemn Thanksgiving to Almighty God for His mercies”—

“For His goodness wrought in conducting our forefathers to this western world;...that He hath prospered our arms;...and our commerce;...and above all, that He hath diffused the ‘glorious light of the Gospel,’” [2 Corinthians 4:4] “whereby, through the merits of our gracious Redeemer,” [Jesus Christ] “we may become the heirs of His eternal glory.”

“And of prayer...that He would...spread the light of Christian knowledge through the remotest corners of the earth;...that He would in mercy pardon our sins and receive us into His favor; and finally, that He would establish the independence of these United States upon the basis of religion and virtue” (George Washington, Thomas Jefferson—November 1779).

Michael Ellis

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

