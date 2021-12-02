 Skip to main content
Letter: THANKSGIVING FOR CRYBABIES.
RaTHER THAN Being incessant crybabies'. i wish americans would actually speak about what they are thankful for. I'm sick of the crying about gas prices inflation blah blah blah . In a nation which is blessed with democracy (FOR NOW ) ANYWAY. we ought to think a little about blessings and consider how many have it a lot worse than we do. ponder the oor souls gathering at the border just looking for a place safe to live, Medicare for all us oldsters which saves us from bankruptcy in old age. We have a lot to be thankful for and maybe dwell on that tis week and stop being such crybabies!

Donald Shelton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

