Letter: Thanksgiving

For the wealth that is our nation
For your answer to our call.
For the freedoms that we shared alike,
That let us each stand tall.
For the bounty of your goodness
For the paths we all did trod
For the bravery of our fallen ones,
We thank thee, O my God!
For the weary who have come here
And your graces day and night.
For all that you have given
For the strength to do what’s right
For Thy safety and protection,
And your disciplining rod
In the fight against crimes evil,
We thank Thee, O my God!
For this day that is thanksgiving
And the gifts you have bestowed
For success in our endeavors,
And making strait our road
For the blessings of good neighbors
Your approval and your nod,
For our bretheran who have fallen,
We thank Thee, O my God
For the splendor of your wisdom
Deep rooted in all things
For justice that is always served
And all that goodness brings.
For our people steeped in courage,
We stand so proud, yet awed,
For watching o'er this land of ours
We thank Thee, O my God.
Tom Mc Gorray
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.