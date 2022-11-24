 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanksgiving

For the wealth that is our nation

For your answer to our call.

For the freedoms that we shared alike,

That let us each stand tall.

For the bounty of your goodness

For the paths we all did trod

For the bravery of our fallen ones,

We thank thee, O my God!

For the weary who have come here

And your graces day and night.

For all that you have given

For the strength to do what’s right

For Thy safety and protection,

And your disciplining rod

In the fight against crimes evil,

We thank Thee, O my God!

For this day that is thanksgiving

And the gifts you have bestowed

For success in our endeavors,

And making strait our road

For the blessings of good neighbors

Your approval and your nod,

For our bretheran who have fallen,

We thank Thee, O my God

For the splendor of your wisdom

Deep rooted in all things

For justice that is always served

And all that goodness brings.

For our people steeped in courage,

We stand so proud, yet awed,

For watching o'er this land of ours

We thank Thee, O my God.

Tom Mc Gorray

Northwest side

