Letter: Thanksgiving
The most discussed National decision of the week has been "what should we do about Thanksgiving"? Is it about memories of past Thanksgiving's and following family traditions, taking long flights to see relatives we haven't seen in a long time or just following the American tradition? We think about past celebrations and want a repeat of the same but, due to the Virus this is not a safe decision and many will have memories of the "happy times" with friends and relatives. If I ask my children "what Thanksgiving do you remember the most", their answer will be the same.

We approached a local church group doing social work, they directed us to a family much in need of help. We took our entire dinner preparations to the family, so happily received and we returned home to eat the best toasted cheese sandwiches ever made, a great Thanksgiving all around.

Beatrice (Bea) Cutler

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

