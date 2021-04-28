Letter: The .01% ruining it for the 99.9% of law abiding gun owners

Another mass shooting has occurred in Indianapolis, IN by a 19 year old, of whom local and federal law enforcement authorities allegedly knew to be dangerous and suicidal. Reports are that previously, a shotgun was seized from him. These mass shooters obviously do not take into consideration the ramifications of their heinous acts not only on the victims and families, but on how it will impact millions of law abiding gun owners. They have to know that anti-gun Democrats will take political advantage of a tragedy. Right after the incident and right on cue, Democrats, including Biden, demanded gun control that would adversely effect the many because of the actions of a few. It is unknown at this point how the shooter obtained his firearms, before or after contacts with law enforcement. If after, then it was a dereliction of duty by various law enforcement agencies not interceding to prevent this.
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.