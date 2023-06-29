This year is the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment in Congress. The ERA still has not been enacted, despite being ratified by 3/4ths of the states. The filibuster in the Senate is the only thing that stands between 168 million American women and gaining equality with men. If women had equality, they would have the right to bodily autonomy, equal pay and a Constitutional guarantee of protection against discrimination. Instead of having piecemeal laws that protect women in certain states, the laws would be uniform throughout the nation. Enshrining the ERA into the Constitution would mean that states could never take away those rights again, a fact that is more important than ever as political wrangling endangers the very lives of women in Republican-led states. Among 193 UN member states, 85% have a constitutional provision for gender equality, but the United States is not one of them. It's 100 years late, but the passage of the ERA needs to happen now.