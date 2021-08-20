Letter: The 12+ Unvaccinated will not be treated equally to Vaccinated in Hospitals

There are two reasons the age 12+ unvaccinated may reconsider their choice (and no, I'm not listing anything altruistic or scientific because people won't listen.)
1) When Crisis Care is implemented in hospitals, those more likely to survive may be treated first. The vaccinated may be treated first.
2) Eventually insurance companies may reduce coverage for the unvaccinated who don't have a doctor-approved reason to not vaccinate. (Do they already?). So, hospital bills may escalate for the unvaccinated. That is yet another reason that hospitals may (legally or not) favor the vaccinated.
It's clear that altruistic incentives do nothing to motivate ~50-80% of people to do anything. People throw trash on the ground, leave pee on toilet seats, don't recycle enough, choose environmentally unfriendly options, and don't vaccinate. We need COVID solutions that motivate the selfish and fearful human. Unequal outcome in hospital care is a natural and expected result for the unvaccinated that hopefully SOME of them grasp, before it's too late for them.
Lucy Monreal
Sahuarita
