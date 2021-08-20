 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The 12+ Unvaccinated will not be treated equally to Vaccinated in Hospitals
View Comments

Letter: The 12+ Unvaccinated will not be treated equally to Vaccinated in Hospitals

  • Comments

There are two reasons the age 12+ unvaccinated may reconsider their choice (and no, I'm not listing anything altruistic or scientific because people won't listen.)

1) When Crisis Care is implemented in hospitals, those more likely to survive may be treated first. The vaccinated may be treated first.

2) Eventually insurance companies may reduce coverage for the unvaccinated who don't have a doctor-approved reason to not vaccinate. (Do they already?). So, hospital bills may escalate for the unvaccinated. That is yet another reason that hospitals may (legally or not) favor the vaccinated.

It's clear that altruistic incentives do nothing to motivate ~50-80% of people to do anything. People throw trash on the ground, leave pee on toilet seats, don't recycle enough, choose environmentally unfriendly options, and don't vaccinate. We need COVID solutions that motivate the selfish and fearful human. Unequal outcome in hospital care is a natural and expected result for the unvaccinated that hopefully SOME of them grasp, before it's too late for them.

Lucy Monreal

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: trump

This country will never recover from the last four years until Donald J. Trump is charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison …

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News