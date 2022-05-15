Letter: The 2 Party System has failed all of us.

Despite the fact that the framers of the Constitution rejected political parties and George Washington warned us against them, we have long embraced the two-party system. It has failed us and facilitated our current extreme political and social division. We need to do better. First, we need to eliminate party primary elections. And our general elections must embrace ranked-choice voting. Only then can we begin to take extremism out of our elections. If you value our country over either major party, we need to go down this path.