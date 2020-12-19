 Skip to main content
Letter: The 2020 election and the pandemic
Letter: The 2020 election and the pandemic

The reality...Millions of Americans are out of work. Hundreds of thousands of Americans file for unemployment benefits every month. Millions of Americans are going hungry. Millions of Americans are infected with Covid-19. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are dying from Covid-19. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are facing evictions.

But what are Republicans focused on?...stealing an election. Shameful, utterly shameful and despicable behavior by Republicans.

Archer D. Grayling

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

