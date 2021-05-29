 Skip to main content
Letter: The 2020 Presidential Election in Arizona
What is our greatest show since Barnum & Bailey shut down its circus? The Cyber Ninjas tracking down every conspiracy theory to discover how Biden stole Arizona's 2020 presidential electors in Maricopa County. Only Maricopa is worrisome; the rest of the state performed well, with Trump winning Arizona's popular vote were it not for Maricopa.

So how did Biden manage an incredible presidential heist rivaling the 1950 Boston Brink's Bank Robbery? Biden, supported by a rag-tag group of socialists, antifa terrorists, the ghost of long-deceased Venezuelan President Chavez altering Maricopa's voting machines, and even China managing to sneak in a bonanza of pro-Biden bamboo votes, achieved the impossible: under the watchful gaze of Arizona's Republican Governor, Republican Attorney General, Republican State Legislature, and Republicans occupying 4 of 5 seats on Maricopa's Election Board, he pulled it off.

Houdini and James Bond could have profited from Biden's example. If only we could figure out how he did it.

Edward Pokorney

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

