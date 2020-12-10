Letter: The 2020 Presidential Election

Help! I'm confused. The states certified Biden won by 7.1 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes. Biden won 4 of 5 swing states where margins were narrowest (Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada); Trump won 1 (North Carolina). The closest votes were Arizona and Georgia, two states with Republican governors and legislatures. North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan also have Republican state legislatures, meaning state Republicans principally wrote laws on election procedures. State Election Commissions, poll workers and watchers include both parties. News media (Fox, CNN, etc.) watched with eagle eyes. Trump lost over 30 lawsuits, insists there was fraud in the states, and that he is the landslide winner. No evidence supports the claim, even though a number of judges hearing the cases were appointed by Republicans. Democrats were brilliant enough to steal the presidential election, but too dumb to also rig U.S. Senate and House races, or state elections. What am I missing? I'm confused.
Edward Pokorney
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
