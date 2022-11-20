 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The 2022 election

I keep asking myself, did that really happen! As a 75 year old veteran who has voted Democrat his whole life, I felt last Tuesday's election was going to be catastrophic for both the country and my own sanity. The euphoria I feel now is like no other election, even Obama's win in 2008. I was scared the guardrails of our Democracy would not hold against the MAGA Republicans. I'm not exactly sure what I was scared of but I felt horrible dread.

I had lost my love of country to politics and was not interested in meeting any Republican half way. Terribly, the sight of my own flag would bring anger sometimes. INow, If we can put Trump and the haters in our rearview mirror, our country we will have a real chance of moving forward. I'm not naive about the threat the "haters" still pose, but something shifted Tuesday and many of us feel it. Wow! What a week. I'm so proud of us!

Sincerely, Dennis

Dennis Rivera

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

