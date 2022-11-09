Letter: The 2024 campaign now begins - beware

We're being led to believe that the elections are over. False. They've just begun—written Monday, I'm guessing Trump has just anointed himself Ruler for Life, as did his best friend across the world. Political ads will most likely begin on Thanksgiving. The two leading contenders both claim to be the anointed 'savior' of God, more like Satan and the Antichrist, your choice. Both men adjoin Atheism. Neither is religious, but for the sake of politicking: the prize - Naive Evangelicals. Vote your heart, not your religion.
Both candidates are loud-mouthed hucksters who speak fast and furiously so no one else can get a word in edgewise. Neither man is very good at pushing facts - just the opposite. Trump has a slight advantage in mendacity. And we will hear from them every day.
I am disturbed that the so-called "liberal media" is unaware they aided Trump's election in 2016 (and almost 2020) by airing every campaign speech he made and few of Hillary Clinton's or Joe Biden's.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.