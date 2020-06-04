Letter: The 2nd Amendment and rioting

Thus far, the rioting has been confined to urban cities across America. But what if it were to spread to suburban areas, like your neighborhood? Antifa has already suggested doing so on Twitter. If they came to your house intending to destroy and loot what would you do? If owning a firearm, at least you could try to defend your family and property. As we have seen, law enforcement and the Nat'l Guard have NOT been able to stop these people. It would likely be the same in suburban neighborhoods. If a home owner stood at his/her front door holding a semi-automatic rifle or pistol do you think these rioters would attack? You may be saying that this idea is preposterous, rioting in suburbia, but look at what is going on now. The founding fathers placed the "right to bear arms" behind the 1st Amendment to preserve freedom from tyranny and anarchy. Remember, Joe Biden and Beto intend to take away semi-automatic firearms from law abiding citizens.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
