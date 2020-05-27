Letter: The 2ND amendment

In regards to the letter about "well regulated militia", on May 6th. The citizens are the militia. To band together when needed, to protect themselves and others. This includes against criminal acts and over reaching governments. "Shall not be infringed." All gun laws on the books are a violation of the 2nd amendment, in our "Bill of rights.""The shot heard around the world" occurred on April 19th 1775. That was when the British government tried to disarm the Americans, and started a war. I hope that does not happen again. After WW2 the Japanese admiral who commanded the attack Pearl Harbor, why he didn't continue on and attack the U.S. mainland. He responded something to the effect of, if he did his soldiers would be killed because behind every blade of grass there is a rifle.Gun ownership is not the problem. It's a people problem. It's like blaming Traffic deaths on the vehicles. It's the drivers.
John Crooks
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
