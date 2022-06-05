 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The 2nd Amendment

  • Comments

A letter writer in today's paper stated that the 2nd amendment is out-of-date. Well, no it's not. He talks about muskets and musket balls being used when it was written. The worn musket appears no where in that amendment. The last part of it reads, "The rights of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed". The word arms is a very generic word that is still valid today. People have a God given right to protect themselves and their families. With the advances in technology, arms have improved over the many decades. We are not living in the days of the musket anymore.

The writer also talks about a standing militia in this amendment. Well, wrong again. The first part reads, "A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state".

We should try reading the Bill of Rights without interpretation.

Steven Barker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News