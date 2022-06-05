Letter: The 2nd Amendment

A letter writer in today's paper stated that the 2nd amendment is out-of-date. Well, no it's not. He talks about muskets and musket balls being used when it was written. The worn musket appears no where in that amendment. The last part of it reads, "The rights of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed". The word arms is a very generic word that is still valid today. People have a God given right to protect themselves and their families. With the advances in technology, arms have improved over the many decades. We are not living in the days of the musket anymore.