Letter: THe $3.5 trillion bill

Dear Senator Sinema,
Thank you for your independent analysis of most bills coming before the Senate.
I urge you to oppose the 3.5 trillion dollar bill now coming before the Senate. This 10,000 page bill needs to be postponed until every member of Congress has the time to thoroughly analyze it, and then should be subject to complete markup with all foolish contents eliminated.
I am confident that you are aware that bills such as this are bad for the country and most if not all of your constituents.
Thanking you in advance for your action and opposition.
Vernon Stedronsky
Tucson, AZ
Vernon Stedronsky
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.