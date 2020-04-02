Letter: The 5 "W"s
Letter: The 5 "W"s

Trump has approved the Defense Production Act to enable manufacturers to produce goods needed for the benefit of the nation. And then just stopped! He O.K.ed the Act but he didn't continue forward and tell the selected manufacturers to start building. The manufacturers say "We're ready, just give us the "go-ahead" to start building and how many of the items you want." Trump says he will give the start orders when it is necessary. Mr. President, the time is NOW! Not a week from now! Not a day from now! NOW! What are you waiting for? It is necessary NOW!

To the press - when you ask a question of the White House demand answers to that question. Not political platitudes. Ask Who, What, Why, When, and Where. Who is going to be doing the work? When is the work going to be complete? Where is the work going to be done? Demand specific answers!

This leadership incompetence has now turned deadly and the toll is mounting hourly!

Thomas Schell

North side

