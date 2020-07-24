Letter: The $600 weekly unemployment benefit should end!

A few months ago, Congress passed a huge $1 trillion Stimulus bill providing for small business relief, cash of $1000 to individuals, and a Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Those unemployed due to COVID-19 were given a $600 WEEKLY benefit ($2400 a month) in addition to regular state unemployment benefits. That amounted to a "disincentive" to go back to work. Now the program is ending and the White House is in negotiations with Congress to do another Stimulus bill. Democrats want to continue the $600 benefit, keeping with their free stuff ideology. This benefit should end! People need to return to work taking necessary COVID-19 safety precautions and not get further addicted to enslaving government benefits that stifle initiative and motivation. Democrat politicians love this though as it keeps people indebted to them come election time.
Doug Lawrence
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
