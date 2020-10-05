 Skip to main content
Letter: The 9 in black robes at SCOTUS wield too much power
The 9 Justices on SCOTUS are appointed for life and wield too much power. The constitution's framers established three branches of government, the Judiciary, the Legislative, and the Executive branches that were supposed to be equal in power. Since then, more and more power has gravitated to the Supreme Court and to federal courts in general. Democrats have sought to advance their agenda through the courts where they could not get it done through legislative means. They are the ones who have elevated the importance of federal courts and acrimony surrounding appointments with their despicable treatments of SCOTUS nominees like Bork, Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh. Let us not fool ourselves, federal judges are political and usually align in their rulings with the party President who nominated them. The exception of course is supposed conservative judges like SCOTUS Justice Roberts. We should enact 10 year term limits for federal judges, including SCOTUS to reduce their structural prominence. The founders of the constitution wanted parity among the branches, not supremacy by one.

Rhonda Carmichael

Northwest side

