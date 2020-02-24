Letter: The Acquittal – What Have We Done?

This article has nothing to do with who is in the White House today and everything to do who could be in the future.
Do you know why so many people flock to America to become a citizen? It is because they want to be part of a society where self- determination is the rule of law…no outside interference.
The United States Senate changed all that. When the Senate did not remove the president, they in essence said “partnering with a foreign government for your personal political gain is not that bad”.
Now any politician, President, Senator or House Representative can use her or his office to curry favor with a foreign government on their behalf. What could possibly go wrong? My guess, if you ask the average person on the street what motivates a politician, re-election will be in the top 2 answers. What do you think will happen next?
The Senate was wrong…what happened “was that bad”.
David Berryhill
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.