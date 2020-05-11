Letter: The Administration's plan

Why do the pundits keep saying there needs to be a nation wide plan to defeat the COVID-19? That would require competence on the part of the Administration. And when the only qualification for a job in Trump's WH is obsequiousness to Trump, the American people shouldn't expect much. We have seen this before when Marion Barry was mayor of Washington DC and loyalty to him was the sole qualification needed for a job with the city - including school teachers. It took decades for DC to recover from his mess. Since Trump is bequeathing trillion dollar deficits, a gutted federal work force and an environmental disaster to his successor, I don't know why anyone wants the job.
David Bertagnoli
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
