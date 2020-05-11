Letter: The Administration's plan
View Comments

Letter: The Administration's plan

Why do the pundits keep saying there needs to be a nation wide plan to defeat the COVID-19? That would require competence on the part of the Administration. And when the only qualification for a job in Trump's WH is obsequiousness to Trump, the American people shouldn't expect much. We have seen this before when Marion Barry was mayor of Washington DC and loyalty to him was the sole qualification needed for a job with the city - including school teachers. It took decades for DC to recover from his mess. Since Trump is bequeathing trillion dollar deficits, a gutted federal work force and an environmental disaster to his successor, I don't know why anyone wants the job.

David Bertagnoli

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News