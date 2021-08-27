Letter: the Afghanistan Withdrawal

To all those Trump supporters blaming Joe Biden for the mess in Afghanistan, you seem to be conveniently forgetting that Trump negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban in February 2020. The agreement excluded the Afghan Government, freed 5,000 imprisoned Taliban, and set May 1, 2020 as the final withdrawal date. At the same time, the number of U. S. troops was drawn down to 2,500. At a press conference, Trump said, "We're dealing very well with the Taliban. ... But you know, it's been 19 years and even they are tired of fighting, in all fairness." Mitch McConnell warned that a "rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces would hurt our allies and delight the people who wish us harm." President Biden inherited the withdrawal agreement, and changed only the date. However, as he said, amidst all the Republican hand wringing "the buck stops here."
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.