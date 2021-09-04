Letter: The Aftermath of the Storm

We lost Vietnam to Communism at a cost — now we love their products. We lost Afghanistan at a HUGE cost in lives and money — and it instantly went back to an even stronger Taliban rule. Maybe it’s just time we stop invading countries on the knee-jerk reaction of a President.
We did NOT "help" Vietnam. We did NOT "help" Afghanistan. Maybe if we maintain the strongest military in the world but go through generations of soldiers who never get shot at, we might evolve into a more peaceful human race.
Yes, that is a prayer.
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
