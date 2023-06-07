Jerry Wilkerson's piece the other day about his trip to the American Cemetery reminded me of the couple of times we had visited there, its beautiful serenity and quietness stirred only by the occasional ringing of a bell or chirping of the birds. I was dismayed that Mr. Wilkerson referred only to the crosses above the graves not mentioning the numerous Stars of David above the graves of soldiers of Jewish faith. Officials indicate that there are approximately 150 graves with the Jewish symbol but believe that number would easily double as many Jewish soldiers opted to have their dog tags indented with a 'P' for Protestant or a 'C' for Catholic, rather than 'H' for Hebrew, knowing that if captured, they would be worked to death in a concentration camp. Readers might be interested in knowing that France ceded this piece of land to the US in recognition of the thousands of Americans lost there, and the stones, always perfectly upright, are anchored beneath the soil in concrete trenches.