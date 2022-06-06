 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The American Fabric Is Unraveling

We recently read that Mattel has introduced a LGBTQ Barbie Doll and Oreo cookies now offers pride cookies with rainbow colored frosting. These are yet two more American icons being flushed down the leftist toilet.

Let’s go down memory lane:

-Circuses, rodeos, beauty pageants and horse or dog races are verboten

-XY chromosome athletes are allowed to participate in girl’s-only sports

- Inspirational art, literature, music, culture is dismissed by the intelligentsia

- Non-woke statues of historical significance are destroyed

-Spectator sports, the NFL, NBA, MLB, are infused with politics

-The Boy Scouts are bankrupt while required to admit girls

-Religion (the biggie) is under non-stop attack

The political left destroys everything it touches and builds nothing.

The fabric of America is being unraveled one thread at a time. Very sad.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

