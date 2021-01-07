 Skip to main content
Letter: The Anti-Trump Coalition is Already Unraveling
Letter: The Anti-Trump Coalition is Already Unraveling

Already we're hearing the progressive wing vilifying anti-Trump Republicans, criticizing their conservative credentials. But they are fighting the previous war. Conservative-liberal is no longer the great divide in US politics. The new chasm will be democracy vs. autocracy. Trump may be defeated, but not Trumpism. Some 70 million Americans along with many state and federal lawmakers cast their lots on the side of autocracy.

Autocracy was defeated this go-round by a coalition of Democrats, Independents, AND anti-Trump Republicans. Splinter that alliance and Trumpism could well prevail next round. The system held off the attempted coup but only because its instigator was inept, and key Republican officials maintained their integrity. But given 4 more years, principled officials and inept leaders can be replaced with savvy autocrats. A Trumpian victory in 2024 could mark the end of democratic elections in the U.S. Anyone willing to oppose such a catastrophe is my ally.

Frank Ribeiro

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

